Trump pauses tariffs on autos from Canada, Mexico

President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday to exempt automotive goods from newly imposed duties on imports from Canada and Mexico.

The 30-day exemption protects autos from 25% tariffs on all cross-border shipments.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the goal is to give automakers that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement more time to shift their supply chains to the U.S.

“The president sent me out here with a statement directly from him on this. … We spoke with the big three auto [makers]. We are going to give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA,” said Leavitt. “Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2, but at the request of the companies associated with USMCA, the president is giving them an exemption for one month so they are not at an economic disadvantage.”



