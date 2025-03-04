Canada, China and Mexico strike back as Trump’s tariffs go into effect

President Donald Trump hit imports from Canada and Mexico with 25% tariffs overnight, alongside an additional 10% tariff on goods from China imposed Monday.

The import duties are aimed at forcing more cooperation from Canada, China and Mexico on stopping illegal immigration and drug smuggling into the U.S., Trump said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Tuesday that her government plans to respond to the U.S. tariffs with its own tariff and nontariff measures starting Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retaliated with tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods immediately and promised an additional $125 billion in products from the U.S. will face levies in three weeks, according to CBC.



