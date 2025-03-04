Trump raises tariffs on Chinese goods another 10%

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday to raise tariffs on imports from China by an additional 10%, while reaffirming tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico will go into effect Tuesday.

Trump’s order said Chinese imports will now face 20% tariffs “over their failure to address the fentanyl pouring into our country,” according to a post on X.

Authorities in China are formulating countermeasures in response to the U.S. tariffs, according to The Global Times, a newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

“The countermeasures will likely include both tariffs and a series of non-tariff measures, and U.S. agricultural and food products will most likely be listed, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity,” The Global Times reported on Monday.



