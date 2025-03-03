Canada, Mexico tariffs a ‘fluid situation,’ Commerce head says 

President Donald Trump plans to go forward with import tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods on Tuesday, possibly starting a North American trade war.
The import duties are aimed at forcing more cooperation from Canada and Mexico on stopping illegal immigration and drug smuggling into the U.S., Trump said.
The Trump administration said tariffs will be imposed, despite a boost in border security and a diplomatic push by both Canadian and Mexican officials to finalize an agreement before the deadline.
“The president is thinking right now how he wants to play it with Canada and Mexico, and that is a fluid situation,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox news on Sunday. “There are going to be tariffs on Tuesday on Mexico and Canada. Exactly what they are, we’re going to leave that for the president and his team to negotiate.”
While Trump has threatened several nations with tariffs, so far China is the only country to be hit with increased duties. Trump went forward with a 10% tariff on imports from China on Feb. 1.
On Feb. 3, Trump agreed to pause 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada after leaders of those countries promised to strengthen border security.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government is committed to cooperation with the Trump administration but would do what is best for her country.
“The meetings in the United States were very good; there is permanent communication with the different areas, both security and trade, and we will wait to see what happens,” she said during her daily morning news conference on Monday. “It is a decision that depends on the United States government, on the president of the United States. Whatever this decision is, we will make our decisions and there is a plan and there is unity in Mexico and that strengthens us a lot.”
Border Patrol recorded about 8,450 apprehensions of migrants who crossed into the country unlawfully along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to preliminary government data obtained by CBS News.
February’s total could be the lowest monthly apprehensions recorded by border agents since at least fiscal year 2000.
Last week, Mexico sent 29 drug cartel figures, including a man involved in the 1985 killing of a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, to the U.S., The Associated Press reported.
Both Canadian and Mexican authorities have said if the Trump levies go into force, their governments will impose retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S.
A report from the Peterson Institute for International Economics said if the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, alongside the 10% duties on Chinese goods, it could cost the typical U.S. household an additional $1,200 a year.