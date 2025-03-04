Retail trade groups: 25% tariffs a ‘crushing’ burden for American families

Saying 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada would hurt American families, retailers and apparel importers on Tuesday called on the Trump administration to open talks on border issues to avoid a devastating trade war with two of the United States’ largest business partners.

The U.S. also announced another 10% tariff on imports from China, for a total 20% levy on exports from that country.

The latest move by Washington prompted a round of retaliatory tariffs by China of 15% on a variety of U.S. exports. Canada announced plans for tariffs on $100 billion worth of U.S. goods over the next 21 days, while Mexico will roll out its own levies on Sunday.

The delay by Canada and Mexico could be an indication that leaders of those countries see reason for optimism that negotiations could blunt tariffs’ long-term effects.



