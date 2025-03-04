Check Call: Tariffs finally arrive in US supply chains

(GIF: GIPHY)

The day that seemed it would never come has arrived: Tariff Day. As of Tuesday morning, 25% tariffs are imposed on most goods flowing into the U.S. from Mexico and Canada. As of right now, the only exception is Canadian energy, which is facing a 10% tariff.

Tariffs were originally supposed to start in February, but the leaders of Mexico and Canada were able to negotiate a 30-day pause as they strengthened their border presence to crack down on fentanyl coming into the U.S.

In February, the 10% tariff on Chinese imports went into effect, and as of Tuesday, an additional 10% has been added for a grand total of 20%.

While this is expected to add roughly $1,200 in costs to consumers annually, it stands to wreak havoc on certain industries more than others.



