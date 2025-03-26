Trump imposes 25% import tariffs on cars and parts made outside US

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday imposing import tariffs of 25% on all cars, light-duty trucks and certain auto parts imported into the U.S.

The tariffs will go into effect April 2 and will apply to finished vehicles and certain auto parts that are shipped into the country, including American brands whose vehicles and parts are assembled outside the U.S.

The current tariff on vehicles imported into the U.S. is 2.5%.

“What we’re going to be doing is a 25% tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States,” Trump said at a news conference from the White House. “We start off with a 2.5% base, which is what we’re at, and go to 25%.”



