China stops importing liquefied natural gas from US due to tariffs

China has halted imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. for the past 40 days amid an escalating global trade war since President Donald Trump took office, reported Bloomberg.

The purchase freeze was the result of Trump’s imposing an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese imports on Feb. 2. In response, China imposed 15% tariffs on U.S. LNG imports and a lower tariff on crude oil imports.

China is the world’s largest buyer of LNG. The U.S. is the top global LNG shipper but was the No. 4 supplier to China in 2024.

In 2024, the top three suppliers of LNG to China were Australia, Qatar and Russia.



