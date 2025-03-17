Steel, aluminum tariffs may hurt auto industry, supply chain risk expert says

President Donald Trump said Sunday there won’t be exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs and reaffirmed that additional import duties on everything from autos to lumber to appliances will go into effect on April 2.

“It’s going to be reciprocal — in other words, whatever they’re charging, we’re charging,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, CNN reported. “Then in addition to that, on autos, on steel, on aluminum, we’re going to have some additional tariffs.”

Trump was asked by a reporter if he would consider any exemptions on those tariffs, and he replied: “I have no intention of it.”

Trump’s 25% tariffs on all aluminum and steel imported into the U.S. went into effect on Wednesday, prompting Canada and the European Union to immediately retaliate by imposing duties on about $49 billion worth of U.S. goods.



