Borderlands Mexico: Carrier makes history using electric truck to haul cross-border freight

A California-based carrier made history Thursday using a Class 8 electric truck to haul freight between the U.S. and Mexico, a first-ever border crossing for a heavy-duty EV vehicle, officials said.

The electric truck from San Diego-based Bali Express made its maiden voyage carrying an unspecified load of goods into Mexico through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, which connects Southern California to the Mexican city of Tijuana.

“By adding electric freight trucks, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also leading the way towards a more sustainable future for freight transportation on both sides of the border,” Juan Baez, owner of Bali Express, said in a news release.

San Diego-based Bali Express purchased 11 Peterbilt 579EV Class 8 trucks in September. (Photo: Courtesy)

The vehicle utilized one of the 3,600 charging stations installed by SDG&E in the region for use from EV passenger vehicles, along with medium- to heavy-duty electric freight trucks crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.



