Borderlands Mexico: ILS boosts cross-border freight with Arizona facility

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: ILS boosts cross-border freight with Arizona facility; British wire harness maker plans new facility in Mexico; RK Logistics adds free trade zone warehouse space; and Texas border agents discover $8M worth of meth in shipment from Mexico.

ILS boosts cross-border freight with Arizona facility

The International Logistics Solutions (ILS) Co. continues to invest in U.S.-Mexico trade, regardless of the ups and downs of the White House’s current trade policies.

Earlier this month, ILS opened a 115,000-square-foot distribution center in Tucson, Arizona. The facility aims to serve industries that rely heavily on cross-border shipments between Mexico and the U.S., company officials said.

“Our major customers are in the automotive and aerospace industries, and some industrial materials,” Tirzo Gortary, director of the ILS distribution center in Tucson, told FreightWaves in an interview. “We see a lot of our logistics parts either getting manufactured for or either delivered to GM, Tesla and Ford. Our customers are either customers that had manufacturing in the U.S. and in Mexico, or they could be suppliers that are outside of Mexico, outside of the U.S., that provide raw materials.”



