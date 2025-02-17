Borderlands Mexico: Trade fears, CO2 rules hit Mexico’s cargo truck exports

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Trade fears, CO2 rules hit Mexico’s cargo truck exports; Gebrüder Weiss opens Phoenix location aimed at cross-border trade; Bourque Logistics snags $100M in financing for expansion; Taiwan auto parts supplier plans $70M factory in central Mexico.

Mexico’s cargo truck production and exports fell in January, distressed by trade uncertainty and newly imposed vehicle emissions regulations, according to Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (Anpact).

Exports declined 7.6% year over year in January to 10,985 units, the lowest in Mexico the past four years. Production fell 9.5% year over year to 14,108 units.

The U.S. accounted for 97% of truck exports in January. Canada accounted for 2.7% of exports during the month.

Rogelio Arzate, Anpact’s president, said the threat of 25% tariffs on Mexican exports to the U.S. by President Donald Trump has impacted the automotive sector.

“Mexico and the United States maintain a deep, productive integration, and any trade obstacle would generate impacts on transport companies and the economy in both countries,” Arzate said during a news conference on Thursday.

Arzate praised Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for keeping a trade dialogue open with the U.S. and expressed hope that both countries would stay within the rules of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“The Mexican government has done very well. So far, it has not taken any action in retaliation, which we believe is appropriate because they are working on what was agreed with the American government,” Arzate said. “Avoiding the tariffs would be important.”





Freightliner was the top truck producer and exporter in Mexico in January, producing 8,005 units, a 1% year-over-year decline from January 2024. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The 16 members of Anpact in Mexico are Freightliner, Kenworth, Navistar, Hino, International, DINA, MAN SE, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Scania, Shacman Trucks, Foton, Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Daimler Buses Mexico and Volkswagen Buses.

Wholesale sales of heavy-duty trucks in Mexico declined 30% year over year in January to 2,608 units. Retail sales fell 10% year over year to 3,858 units.

Another factor for the export and production decline was the transition to Euro VI/EPA 10 engine technologies, which became mandatory in Mexico as of Jan. 1. The shift to EPA 10 technology is aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the transport industry in Mexico by up to 90%.

Mexico’s federal clean technology regulation, known as NOM-044, mandates that manufacturers produce or import only vehicles with Euro VI/EPA 10.

“The beginning of 2025 brought with it the expected moderation in sales due to the adoption of the new Euro VI/EPA 10 emissions regulations,” Arzate said. “This change has caused several transport companies to bring forward purchases to the end of 2024 as part of their product planning.”

Freightliner was the top truck producer and exporter in Mexico in January, producing 8,005 trucks, a 1% year-over-year decline from January 2024. The truck maker exported 7,127 units during January, a 3% year-over-year decrease.

International Trucks Inc. was the No. 2 producer and exporter, manufacturing 3,924 trucks in January, a 22% year-over-year drop. The truck maker exported 3,310 units during the month, a 15% year-over-year decline.

Gebrüder Weiss opens Phoenix location aimed at cross-border trade

Austria-based Transport and logistics operator Gebrüder Weiss has opened a facility in Phoenix to meet growing demand for trade between the U.S. and Mexico, according to a news release.





The location will provide air and sea freight transport services, including customs clearance and partial and full truckload solutions.

“Our logistics services in Phoenix are a further building block in the development of Gebrüder Weiss and strengthen our position in this economically strong region,” Mark McCullough, country manager of Gebrüder Weiss North America, said in a statement. “This allows us to offer our customers greater flexibility in their transports and more reliable supply chains.”

Gebrüder Weiss also has facilities in El Paso and Laredo, Texas, that specialize in cross-border transport. In addition, the company recently opened a logistics terminal in Elgin, Illinois, as well as branches in Miami, Denver and Dallas. In Salt Lake City, the company acquired the local freight forwarder Cargo-Link in 2024.

Gebrüder Weiss now operates a network of 17 locations in North America.

Gebrüder Weiss has around 8,000 employees working at 180 company-owned locations in 35 countries.

Bourque Logistics snags $100M in financing for expansion

Bourque Logistics, a provider of rail operations software for industrial shippers, has secured $100 million in financing from investment firm Sixth Street.

The financing will support Bourque’s recent acquisition of AllTranstek, a rail asset management provider based in Downers Grove, Illinois.

“Our partnership with Sixth Street provides us with a robust capital financing solution designed to support the execution of our strategy at this important inflection point for our company,” Bourque President Steve Bourque said in a news release.

Bourque Logistics is based in The Woodlands, Texas, and provides solutions for logistics and freight systems across North America.

San Francisco-based Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $100 billion in assets under management.

Taiwan auto parts supplier plans $70M factory in central Mexico

Excellence Opto Inc. (EOI) recently began construction of a plant in the Mexican city of Queretaro.

The $70 million facility will generate up to 800 jobs and produce LED lighting components for vehicles. The Queretaro factory will be the company’s first in Mexico.

EOI designs and supplies LED lighting components to more than 40 global automotive manufacturers.

Taiwan-based EOI was founded in 1995. The company employs 1,250 people and has four facilities, including two in Taiwan, as well as locations in Michigan and California.