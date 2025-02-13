Trump announces plan for reciprocal tariffs on all US trading partners

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Thursday for the U.S. to look at implementing “reciprocal tariffs” to match the tax rates other nation’s place on imports of American goods.

“On trade I have decided for purposes of fairness, that I will charge a reciprocal tariff — meaning whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them no more, no less. In other words, they charge us a tax or tariff and we charge them the exact same tax or tariff. Very simple,” Trump said from the White House.

The memo orders Trump’s Cabinet members to evaluate custom country-by-country remedies to ensure reciprocal trade relations. The report will be submitted within 180 days to assess the fiscal impact of the tariffs.

Following his news conference, Trump discussed his plan further on social media.



