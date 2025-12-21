Borderlands Mexico: U.S.–Mexico trade stays dominant in September, tops $71B

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: U.S.–Mexico trade stays dominant in September, tops $71B; Maersk opens $15M depot near Port of Manzanillo; and Wayside Distribution Center aims to boost Houston supply chains.

U.S.–Mexico trade stays dominant in September, tops $71B

Mexico ranked as the United States’ largest trading partner in September, reinforcing its central role in North American supply chains despite tariff uncertainty and shifting global trade dynamics.

Total trade between the U.S. and Mexico reached about $71.8 billion during the month, outpacing trade with Canada and China, according to Commerce Department data.

Mexican exports to the U.S. totaled $44.6 billion, while U.S. exports to Mexico reached $27.2 billion, making Mexico the top destination for U.S. goods for a second consecutive month.