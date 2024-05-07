US-Mexico trade tops $200B in first quarter of 2024

Mexico was the United States’ top trading partner in March, with two-way trade totaling $68.5 billion, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

It was the third consecutive month and 13th of the past 14 months Mexico has been No. 1 in trade with the U.S. While Mexico retained the top spot in March, year-over-year trade with the U.S. declined 5% in the month compared to the same period in 2023.

Canada was the second-ranked U.S. trade partner in March at $65.1 billion, followed by China at No. 3 with $42.7 billion.

In the first quarter of 2024, trade between Mexico and the U.S. totaled $200.1 billion, a 1.7% y/y increase.



