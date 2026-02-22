Borderlands Mexico: Violent cargo theft grips Mexican truckers, Overhaul report finds

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Violent cargo theft grips Mexican truckers, report finds; Filter King opens manufacturing and distribution facility in Dallas; and HENN Americas opens $4M automotive components plant in Silao, Mexico.

Violent cargo theft grips Mexican truckers, report finds

Cargo theft in Mexico remained deeply violent in 2025, with 82% of robberies against transporters involving some form of violence, according to Overhaul’s Mexico: 2025 Annual Cargo Theft Report.

The figure means at least eight out of every 10 cargo thefts included violent behavior — ranging from armed interceptions of trucks in transit to assaults on drivers — underscoring the persistent physical danger facing commercial truck operators.

“Cargo theft continues to be one of the main problems affecting logistics chains in the country,” the report states, citing data from Mexico’s National Public Security System (SNSP).