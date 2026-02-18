California, Texas account for 58% of US cargo theft in 2025

California and Texas accounted for more than half of all reported U.S. cargo thefts in 2025, underscoring how concentrated freight crime has become in the nation’s largest logistics hubs.

California alone represented 38% of all recorded cargo theft incidents last year, up from 32% in 2024, while Texas ranked second with 20% of total thefts, according to a new report from supply chain risk management firm Overhaul.

Together, the two states accounted for 58% of all reported cargo crime nationwide, based on 2,576 thefts recorded across the U.S. in 2025.

Overhaul said the increase reflects a renewed concentration of cargo theft activity along major freight corridors and metropolitan areas, particularly around Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Dallas and Houston.