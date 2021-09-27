Boyle Transportation, Nussbaum Transportation repeat as top fleets for drivers

Boyle Transportation and Nussbaum Transportation have repeated as the Best Overall Fleet to Drive For in the annual Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge Best Fleets to Drive For contest.

Boyle, located in Billerica, Massachusetts, and Nussbaum, based in Hudson, Illinois, both make frequent appearances on the annual list, which is now in its 13th year. It is the first time that companies have won in consecutive years.

Boyle, with 145 drivers, was honored in the small carrier category, while Nussbaum, with 417 drivers, was honored in the large carrier category. It is the third straight year that Nussbaum has prevailed in the large carrier category. EpicVue sponsored the small carrier category while TruckRight was the sponsor for the large carrier category.

The fleets, along with the rest of the top 20, were honored on Monday at TCA’s annual convention — Truckload 2021: Las Vegas, at the Wynn Las Vegas.

“Throughout the pandemic, these two fleets demonstrated excellence in their ability to adapt to the ever-changing situation on the ground, while at the same time, making sure their drivers have what they need to stay safe. I’m not surprised that both Nussbaum and Boyle have achieved back-to-back wins — a first in the 13 years of the program,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge.

The Best Fleets to Drive For contest is an annual survey and contest that recognizes the North American for-hire trucking companies that provide the best workplace experience for their drivers. To be considered, fleets must operate 10 or more trucks and must be nominated by a company driver or independent contractor working with them. A panel of experts evaluates the fleets across a broad range of categories reflecting current best practices in human resources. Fleets do not have to be TCA members to be nominated.

Nominations for the 2022 Best Fleets to Drive For are being accepted through Oct. 31.

In recent years, Nussbaum has focused on building its community, creating programs such as GrowRED, LeadRED and CertifiedRED, which are all focused on personal and team-based development and growth.

Boyle was a visible part of the U.S. vaccine distribution process and has utilized this publicity to highlight how vital trucking is to the world. It has also continued to invest in proprietary mobile technology, helping to remove many unknown variables on the road for its drivers.

“Nussbaum and Boyle are at the forefront of an industry that recognizes the most important asset is our people. They’ve perfected what it takes to keep their employees, and especially their professional truck drivers, happy,” John Lyboldt, TCA president, said. “A special congratulations to Nussbaum for winning the overall fleet award three times in a row. What an accomplishment and a demonstration of their steadfast commitment to this industry and its essential employees.”

The complete list of the top 20: