Brad Jacobs’ QXO gets initial debt ratings as first big acquisition nears close

In its first public debt rating since its formation, Brad Jacobs’ building supply rollup QXO has earned equivalent grades from Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings, but neither is in investment-grade territory.

In the past several days, S&P Global gave QXO a BB- rating. Moody’s assigned a Ba3 rating to the company. The two grades are considered equivalent on their respective scales, three notches below the dividing line for investment-grade and non-investment-grade debt.

The ratings came as QXO (NYSE: QXO) is making its first acquisition, Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN), since Jacobs created QXO by buying a small, publicly traded software company in late 2023 and converting that to a New York Stock Exchange-listed operation ready to take the fragmented building supply ecosystem and create a giant. The promise of higher returns generated in part by more efficient logistics was always at the heart of Jacobs’ plans, as he had done in the creation of XPO (NYSE: XPO).



