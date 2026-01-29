Brake Check: an industry wake-up call on FreightWaves

Beginning February 2026, I’m launching a new show on the FreightWaves platform called Brake Check.

This isn’t a rebrand.

This isn’t content for clicks.

And this sure as hell isn’t another safe conversation designed to protect the same people who broke this industry in the first place.

Brake Check exists because trucking has been running on denial for decades.

The industry table has been filled with recycled narratives, self-serving interests, and fear-based talking points that no longer resemble reality. The same myths keep circulating. The same “experts” keep winning. And the people actually hauling the freight keep paying the price.

Drivers and carriers don’t need another report explaining their pain.

They’re living it.

That gap between narrative and reality is why this industry needs a hard stop.

Brake Check is that stop.

This show is not here to make the industry feel good about itself. It’s here to make it tell the truth.

For far too long, drivers and carriers have been discussed like case studies instead of treated like stakeholders. Panels talk about them. Policies get written for them. Narratives get shaped around them. Yet the people doing the work are rarely invited into the room where decisions are made.

So let’s ask the question no one wants to answer:

Who is trucking actually being built for?

Brake Check is my response that will air live on FreightWavesTV from 10 AM – 10:45 AM ET every Tuesday and Thursday, with every episode rebroadcast on the SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking Channel.

This is a zero-fluff, zero-filter zone.

No corporate scripts.

No performative concern.

No pretending everything is “improving” while the foundation keeps cracking.

We are bringing the driver and carrier voice directly to FreightWaves…unpolished, unsanitized, and unapproved by anyone who benefits from the status quo. These conversations are built around lived experience, not distance commentary, not legacy talking points, and not people who’ve never done the job they’re prescribing solutions for.

We’re calling out broken policies.

We’re exposing false shortages.

We’re confronting exploitative practices.

And we’re dismantling the narratives that have kept this workforce divided, distracted, and quiet for far too long.

Let me be unmistakably clear.

If you’ve built your influence on pretending everything is fine, your runway is gone.

If you profit from confusion, fear, or misinformation, consider this your warning.

If your business model depends on exploiting an already exploited workforce, this show is coming straight for the mask.

This is real.

This is raw.

And this is permanent.

Brake Check lives where life on the road collides with truth behind the curtain. It’s where experience meets accountability. Where we talk honestly about who makes the rules, who benefits from them, and who absorbs the damage when they fail.

This is not a space to vent and move on.

This is a space to confront, expose, and fix what’s broken…out loud, in the open, and without apology.

That means real conversations about unpaid detention, razor-thin margins, parking shortages, regulatory whiplash, and the exhaustion that comes from being sold one story while living another. It means challenging fear-based narratives that should’ve been retired years ago. It means asking why the same people keep offering the same solutions when the outcomes keep getting worse.

Some episodes will be heavy.

That’s what honesty sounds like.

But this show will always be grounded in respect for the people who actually keep this country moving….drivers, small carriers, fleet owners, dispatchers, safety teams. The people too busy fixing equipment, fighting for payment, or trying to get home to care about buzzwords and branding exercises.

If you’ve listened to me on SiriusXM, you know I don’t tiptoe.

If you’ve watched Sense Per Mile, you know I believe truth and humor can coexist, and that progress doesn’t happen without friction.

Brake Check takes that energy, removes every remaining filter, and turns the volume all the way up.

This is not polite trucking talk.

This is not industry theater.

This is real trucking, talking back.

Some conversations will make people uncomfortable. Good. Comfort is how we got stuck. Progress doesn’t come from echo chambers….it comes from accountability, pressure, and the courage to say, This isn’t working. Now what?

Brake Check isn’t about tearing trucking down.

It’s about forcing it to grow up.

It’s about truth over optics.

Representation over rhetoric.

Accountability over access.

This show reflects trucking as it actually exists today, not the version that photographs well for presentations, but the real one. The gritty one. The resilient one. The one powered by people who keep showing up despite being ignored.

January 2026 marks the start of that line being drawn.

Brake Check isn’t a brand.

It’s a line in the sand.

This is the industry wake-up call.

And we’re done asking politely.

Impact Is HERE!

Cheers,

Charles Gracey