Brazil approves Embraer structural modification for E190 freighter

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer says its engineering design to convert the E190 regional passenger jet into a freighter has been certified by Brazil’s civil aviation authority.

The announcement came Tuesday during the Farnborough airshow in England, where the new E-Freighter was unveiled to the public for the first time. The show has not spurred any orders so far.

Embraer’s first entry into the air cargo market is a small narrowbody jet that fits a gap between the standard Boeing 737 and large turboprops, and also has promise as a replacement for older, less efficient models. It has a payload of 23,600 pounds.

Embraer said it expects to receive approval for commercial use of the passenger-to-freighter type from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency later this year, followed by certification of the container loading system.



