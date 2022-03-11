  • ITVI.USA
    14,363.240
    -202.760
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.931
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    17.420
    -0.320
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,370.900
    -209.720
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.120
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.670
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.620
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.590
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.620
    -0.140
    -5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.410
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -3.000
    -2.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,363.240
    -202.760
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.931
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    17.420
    -0.320
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,370.900
    -209.720
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.120
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.670
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.620
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.590
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.620
    -0.140
    -5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.410
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -3.000
    -2.3%
CyberlyFreightWaves TV

Breaking down the walls of Web3 — Cyberly

How will you live in the metaverse?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, March 11, 2022
Less than a minute

You’ve likely heard about NFT’s, crypto currencies, and the metaverse, but all of these phrases fall under one large technological system: Web3.

In today’s episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve chats with one of the co-founders of VenusVerse–which is an online educational platform, incubator, and NFT collection dedicated to getting more women into the Web3 space.

The two cover the very basics of Web3, it’s expanding components, and how you can start exploring and succeeding in this new digital world.

Listen to these shows next:

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, March 11, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.