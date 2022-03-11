Breaking down the walls of Web3 — Cyberly

You’ve likely heard about NFT’s, crypto currencies, and the metaverse, but all of these phrases fall under one large technological system: Web3.

In today’s episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve chats with one of the co-founders of VenusVerse–which is an online educational platform, incubator, and NFT collection dedicated to getting more women into the Web3 space.

The two cover the very basics of Web3, it’s expanding components, and how you can start exploring and succeeding in this new digital world.

Follow VenuseVerse on Instagram, Linkedin, and Twitter

Listen to these shows next: