Breaking: Teamsters begin voting for presidential endorsement

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced Friday that its membership would be voting on the union’s endorsement for U.S. president this election year.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, rank-and-file teamsters are encouraged to vote now on presidential endorsement. The post says that the union’s 1.6 million members and retirees recently received the latest issue of Teamster Magazine, which includes a QR code on the back page to cast votes for who the union should endorse for U.S. president in 2024.

The poll lists presidential contenders Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West as options to vote for endorsing. Voting undecided, no endorsement or write-ins are also options.

Additionally, the poll asks members to rank the top five political issues that they would like to see addressed by the Teamsters Union including: abortion, automation and AI, climate change, fighting corporate greed, immigration, inflation and cost of living, protecting union rights, quality affordable health care, retirement security and pensions, and right to work.



