FreightWaves TVNewsTransmission Podcast

Building a simpler automotive supply chain — Transmission

Why smoother production starts at the base level

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, November 2, 2021
Less than a minute

Sebastian Blanco is getting a look at automaker Valens on this episode of Transmission. 

Valens, fresh off of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange and hosting its inaugural analyst day, is ready to deliver better semiconductors to automakers in the coming years. These high-data chips will simplify the wiring harnesses required in tomorrow’s vehicles, which in turn simplifies the amount of components the automakers need per car.

Blanco talks to Gideon Kedem, Valens’ head of automotive business, about why rethinking the automotive supply chain starts at the smallest level: the semiconductor. 

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

