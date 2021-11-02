Building a simpler automotive supply chain — Transmission

Sebastian Blanco is getting a look at automaker Valens on this episode of Transmission.

Valens, fresh off of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange and hosting its inaugural analyst day, is ready to deliver better semiconductors to automakers in the coming years. These high-data chips will simplify the wiring harnesses required in tomorrow’s vehicles, which in turn simplifies the amount of components the automakers need per car.

Blanco talks to Gideon Kedem, Valens’ head of automotive business, about why rethinking the automotive supply chain starts at the smallest level: the semiconductor.



You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

