Building relationships will build sales — Put That Coffee Down

The sale starts with a good foundation

This episode of Put That Coffee Down is sponsored by ‘zembles! You want to crush your numbers, so stop random prospecting. ‘zembles can tell you who is spending on shipping – and get you those leads instantly, taking your sales process from a 95% failure rate to a 50% success rate. Go to start.zembles.com/freetrial and sign up for a demo today.

Any good salesperson will tell you it doesn’t matter how many leads are in your book or how many cold calls you make during the day if you can’t build a relationship with the person answering the phone.

Kevin Hill and The Freight Coach Chris Jolly discuss how important it is for brokers and sellers to put in the work and build personal foundations in this episode of Put That Coffee Down.

Jolly says when it comes to prospecting, he only needs three minutes of research to determine if a lead is viable or not. Shortening that research time opens up more time to be calling and talking to a human instead of fiddling on a computer.

Hill says being a successful broker involves owning your research and your lead database but also putting in the work to understand the people behind those leads.

Those relationships are so vital because you can’t move loads without a carrier, Hill says. You can book as many shipping clients as possible, but they won’t go anywhere unless you have a driver and a truck to move them.



