Busiest U.S. port plans new container terminal for biggest ships

The Port of Los Angeles, already the busiest U.S. import gateway, plans to build a new terminal to accommodate the world’s biggest container ships.

The Pier 500 project would comprise two berths and 3,000 feet of wharf on 200 acres of land along the Pier 400 channel, on the southern end of Terminal Island.

Los Angeles, with neighboring Port of Long Beach, form the busiest U.S. container gateway, handling 10.3 million and 9.6 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), respectively, in 2024.

Los Angeles is seeking proposals for a pre-development agreement covering the project’s financial feasibility and other requirements.