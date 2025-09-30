China could bar U.S.-service ships in new maritime dispute volley

China could impose its own punitive port charges and bar ships in U.S. services under new regulations that raise the stakes in the trans-Pacific trade war with the United States.

China’s State Council amended regulations on international maritime transport, the state Xinhua News Agency reported Monday, targeting countries that discriminate or impose restrictions on Chinese shipping.

The changes don’t name specific countries but are clearly in retaliation for costly port fees aimed at making China’s ocean trade with the United States far more expensive that are scheduled to take effect Oct. 14.

The regulations calls out any country or region that takes or supports “discriminatory prohibitions, restrictions, or other similar measures against operators, vessels, or crews engaged in the People’s Republic of China’s international maritime transport,” the news agency reported, except where treaties or agreements provide “full and effective remedies.”