Texas shipyard purchased by Turkish consortium for $50M

Singapore’s Seatrium Ltd. has sold its shipyard at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, to Karpower Valley LLC for around $50 million.

The 240-acre facility, located on the Brownsville Ship Channel, supports offshore and marine engineering projects, including rig repairs and vessel conversions.

Utilization at the site has declined in recent years as Seatrium shifted resources to its major hubs in Singapore and Brazil.

Karpower Valley LLC, the buyer, is described by port officials and media reports as an affiliate of Karpowership, the global operator of floating power plants.