Houston gains as New Orleans, Corpus Christi slip in August

Port Houston saw modest gain in container movements in August, while oil and breakbulk cargo decreased at ports in New Orleans and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Port Houston boosted by grain and bagged goods volumes in August

Port Houston handled 370,430 twenty-foot equivalent units in August, a 1% year-over-year increase.

Shipment of grain through Port Houston was up 173% year-over-year during the month, reaching 212,168 short tons. Imported bagged goods were up 901% compared to the same month last year, totaling 68,358 tons.

Steel imports decreased by 5% year-over-year to 324,258 tons. Exports of steel were down 60% year over year to 28,622 tons.