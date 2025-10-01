Trade war? Savannah containers near record volume

The Port of Savannah handled 534,037 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) in August, a 9% increase year-on-year, and the third highest volume in its history.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

Container volumes were 1,010,725 TEUs fiscal year-to-date through August, 3.2% higher than in 2024, the Georgia Ports Authority said in a release.

Autos and machinery through Colonels Island Terminal fell 14.3% y/y to 63,926 units in August and by 11.8% to 132,918 units for the fiscal year-to-date 2026. The Port of Brunswick terminal for the first time in 2024 became the leading U.S. maritime hub for auto shipments, surpassing the Port of Baltimore with 841,000 vehicles handled.

The authority did not immediately break down import, export and empty container statistics.