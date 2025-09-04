C.H. Robinson recognized for putting AI to work moving freight

C.H. Robinson, a titan in the logistics industry, has been recognized by FreightWaves with an inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain award. This honor underscores the company’s significant contributions to leveraging artificial intelligence in transforming logistics operations, overcoming enduring challenges, and driving substantial business impacts.
Established as a leader in logistics, C.H. Robinson boasts a powerful, forward-thinking approach to supply chain management. This distinction arises not only from its vast network and volume as one of North America’s largest third-party logistics providers but also from its innovative application of cutting-edge AI technology.
For over a decade, artificial intelligence has been integral to C.H. Robinson’s operations, evolving since the days of early freight-matching capabilities to the advanced supply chain optimization practices utilized today. Those investments are coming to fruition and Robinson has gotten leaner in the process, shedding 20% of its headcount from the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2025.
The logistics landscape is fraught with repetitive, mundane tasks. In recent years, this complexity has been further exacerbated by global disruptions—pandemics, geopolitical tensions, and shifting trade policies, all of which demand greater agility and resilience in supply chains. C.H. Robinson has tackled these challenges head-on, innovating through agentic AI to mitigate operational hurdles and enhance supply chain efficacy. Their suite of over 30 AI agents streamlines various logistics tasks, ranging from processing orders to setting appointments for freight pickup and delivery.
A standout aspect of C.H. Robinson’s AI strategy is its development of proprietary large-language models and generative AI, which smashed longstanding technological barriers in logistics. They’re not just automating tasks; they’re redefining them, ushering in efficiencies and innovations previously unimaginable. For example, their AI agents can manage freight classification and turn LTL tenders into precise orders, marking a 75% increase in automation of these orders. FreightWaves deems this a pioneering step forward, endowing C.H. Robinson with transformative capabilities that redefine the future of freight logistics.
These AI-driven processes grant C.H. Robinson a remarkable competitive edge. Their AI agents operate tirelessly, ensuring tasks such as price quoting are performed in a fraction of the traditional time. This transition from a manual, time-consuming workflow to a rapid, automated approach not only boosts productivity by over 30% but also enhances speed-to-market by 7.4 hours on average. These improvements lead to substantial operational savings, allowing for more strategic resource allocation and enabling human employees to focus on higher-value tasks.
The company’s investment in AI is evident in its commitment to continual growth and adaptation. By supercharging their logistics experts with top-tier technology, C.H. Robinson equips its team to deliver superior business intelligence and unmatched service. Such dedication to using AI at scale results in greater throughput, reduced costs on shipments, and a sustainable competitive advantage.
C.H. Robinson’s application of AI serves as a benchmark for the logistics industry and illustrates the substantial return on investment achieved through these technologies. With millions of shipping tasks performed by AI agents, they’ve saved hundreds of hours daily, significantly elevating operational efficiency. Their quoting agent alone helps shippers avoid up to 35% extra costs by expediting the quote retrieval process—showcasing the financial impact of swift, intelligent decision-making.
The company’s approach is built on a solid foundation of data and expert insights. Their AI draws from the most extensive dataset in North America, ensuring decisions are both informed and effective. This comprehensive dataset, combined with the continuous feedback loop from logistics professionals, keeps AI agents aligned with best practices and evolving industry demands.
C.H. Robinson’s narrative is one of vision, adaptability, and leadership. FreightWaves’ AI Excellence in Supply Chain award highlights not only Robinson’s technological achievements but also their impact on redefining market standards, reaffirming their position as a leader and pace-setter in the global transportation industry.