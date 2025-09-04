C.H. Robinson recognized for putting AI to work moving freight

C.H. Robinson, a titan in the logistics industry, has been recognized by FreightWaves with an inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain award. This honor underscores the company’s significant contributions to leveraging artificial intelligence in transforming logistics operations, overcoming enduring challenges, and driving substantial business impacts.

Established as a leader in logistics, C.H. Robinson boasts a powerful, forward-thinking approach to supply chain management. This distinction arises not only from its vast network and volume as one of North America’s largest third-party logistics providers but also from its innovative application of cutting-edge AI technology.

For over a decade, artificial intelligence has been integral to C.H. Robinson’s operations, evolving since the days of early freight-matching capabilities to the advanced supply chain optimization practices utilized today. Those investments are coming to fruition and Robinson has gotten leaner in the process, shedding 20% of its headcount from the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2025.

The logistics landscape is fraught with repetitive, mundane tasks. In recent years, this complexity has been further exacerbated by global disruptions—pandemics, geopolitical tensions, and shifting trade policies, all of which demand greater agility and resilience in supply chains. C.H. Robinson has tackled these challenges head-on, innovating through agentic AI to mitigate operational hurdles and enhance supply chain efficacy. Their suite of over 30 AI agents streamlines various logistics tasks, ranging from processing orders to setting appointments for freight pickup and delivery.