C.H. Robinson rolls out US-Mexico freight consolidation service

C.H. Robinson has launched a U.S.-Mexico freight consolidation service that it said can cut shippers’ costs by up to 40% and provide visibility into shipments up to 48 hours earlier.

The service combines consolidation in Mexico, customs brokerage, bonded warehousing and AI-driven routing across the U.S. and Canada.

With transportation industry restrictions in Mexico that often cause underutilized trucks to cross the border, C.H. Robinson’s new service aims to coordinate less-than-truckload shipments from multiple suppliers to move together more efficiently, officials said.

“Say you’re a company that assembles vehicle seats in the U.S. and you’re importing parts from five different suppliers in Mexico. Today, those parts often come across on five separate trucks,” Jay Cornmesser, C.H. Robinson’s vice president for Mexico cross-border services, said in a news release. “That’s a lot of wasted space and unnecessary cost. With our new service, those shipments can move together on a single truck.”