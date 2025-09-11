C.H. Robinson rolls out US-Mexico freight consolidation service

C.H. Robinson has launched a U.S.-Mexico freight consolidation service that it said can cut shippers’ costs by up to 40% and provide visibility into shipments up to 48 hours earlier.
The service combines consolidation in Mexico, customs brokerage, bonded warehousing and AI-driven routing across the U.S. and Canada.
With transportation industry restrictions in Mexico that often cause underutilized trucks to cross the border, C.H. Robinson’s new service aims to coordinate less-than-truckload shipments from multiple suppliers to move together more efficiently, officials said.
“Say you’re a company that assembles vehicle seats in the U.S. and you’re importing parts from five different suppliers in Mexico. Today, those parts often come across on five separate trucks,” Jay Cornmesser, C.H. Robinson’s vice president for Mexico cross-border services, said in a news release. “That’s a lot of wasted space and unnecessary cost. With our new service, those shipments can move together on a single truck.”
C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, with more than 300 offices and over 15,000 employees in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The logistics provider manages 37 million shipments annually and has 35 years of operations in Mexico.
In 2023, C.H. Robinson opened a 400,000-square-foot cross-border facility in Laredo, Texas. The Laredo operation includes 154 dock doors and room for 700 trailers, and handles as many as 350 shipments a day.
The company said the new freight consolidation service could benefit a range of industries, from automotive manufacturers and industrial suppliers to retailers importing food and beverages and healthcare companies sourcing medical equipment from Mexico.
“With so many industries under intense economic pressure right now, this is exactly the time to look at your supply chain holistically and take advantage of interconnected solutions,” Michael Castagnetto, president of North American surface transportation at C.H. Robinson, said in a statement.