California carrier closes doors, terminates over 100 employees

Company lays off dispatchers, admin assistants and delivery drivers

Caleb Revill
The carrier hauled interstate general freight and operated 59 power units. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

San Diego trucking company Epic Lightning Fast Service LLC will permanently close operations and lay off 116 employees at the end of the month.

The carrier filed a WARN notice in California on Sept. 1, 2025, notifying employees that the company would shut down on Oct. 31, 2025. 

Epic Lightning Fast Service said in its letter addressed to the state’s WARN Act coordinator that eight dispatchers, three administrative assistants and 105 delivery associates would be let go at the end of the month.

The carrier hauled interstate general freight and operated 59 power units, according to SAFER. Its closure follows Fresno, California, carrier TGS Transportation, which shut down operations at the end of July after 40 years in the transportation business due to “challenging market conditions facing the industry.”

