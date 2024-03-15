California gets another pot of money for ZEV trucks, courtesy of Volkswagen

More than $109 million of California’s share of the money for cleaner vehicles funded by the giant settlement in the Volkswagen diesel scandal will be used to buy, among other things, zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) for drayage.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) announced earlier this month that it was releasing about $109.3 million for two categories of cleaner-energy vehicle purchases. The first is for “combustion freight and marine projects,” which comprises a wide range of vehicles including Class 7 and 8 trucks as well as ZEV locomotives.

The second category — zero-emission drayage trucks — has the potential to impact implementation of the state’s Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) rule and has garnered the most short-term attention. The ACF rule requires that any new drayage vehicle registered with the state after Jan. 1 2024 must be zero-emission, though enforcement of that rule has been put on hold by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) while legal issues are sorted out.

Funds released under the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust under the category of ZEV Class 8 trucks can be used for vehicles besides drayage, including dump trucks and concrete mixers.



