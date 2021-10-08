  • ITVI.USA
Can port congestion be fixed? — Freightonomics

Or are we shipwrecked for the rest of the year?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 8, 2021
1 minute read

nVision Global, is a leading Global Freight Audit, Supply Chain Management Services company offering enterprise-wide supply chain solutions. With over 4,000 global business “Partners”, nVision Global not only provides prompt, accurate Freight Audit Solutions, but also providing industry-leading Supply Chain Information Management solutions and services necessary to help its clients maximize efficiencies within their supply chain. To learn more, visit www.nvisionglobal.com

On this episode of Freightonomics, Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith bring on Chris Wolfe, CEO of PowerFleet, to discuss ongoing port congestion.

The three talk about the problems contributing to congestion, like the chassis shortage and lack of visibility, plus how technology can play a critical role in alleviating supply chain bottlenecks.

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

