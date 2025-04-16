Can the US learn from China?

By every metric, China dominates global manufacturing. But how did this country, which was backward and impoverished, with a GDP per capita under $1,000 as late as 1999, transform itself into an industrial powerhouse? And what can other nations, particularly the United States, learn from China’s manufacturing success story?

This is JP Hampstead, co-host with Craig Fuller of the Bring It Home podcast. Welcome to the 21st edition of our newsletter, where we ask how China did it and what the U.S. can and can’t take from the Chinese example.

To understand the rise of Chinese manufacturing, we need to go back. In the late 1970s, China began opening up its economy under Deng Xiaoping’s leadership. This marked a significant shift from the country’s previously closed, centrally planned system to a more market-oriented approach. The timing was perfect: It was the high-water mark of union membership in the U.S., Western companies were seeking ways to reduce production costs, and China offered an abundance of low-cost labor.

Initially, China’s role in global manufacturing was primarily as a low-cost producer of simple, labor-intensive goods. However, over the decades, the country has transformed its manufacturing capabilities, moving up the value chain to produce increasingly sophisticated products. Today, China is not just a hub for textiles and toys but also for high-tech electronics, automotive parts and advanced machinery.



