  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
BusinessCanadaNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Canada Cartage acquires Quebec trucking company Laurentien Transportation

Deal expands dedicated business

Photo of Nate Tabak Nate Tabak Follow on Twitter Tuesday, January 11, 2022
1 minute read
A white tractor-trailer of trucking company Laurentien Transportation, which was acquired by Canada Cartage, seen from the front on a road.
Laurentien Transportation is Cartage Canada's fifth acquisition in the past year. (Photo: Canada Cartage)

Canada Cartage has acquired dedicated contract carrier Laurentien Transportation in a deal that expands the trucking and logistics firm’s dedicated business in Quebec.

Bois-des-Filion-based Laurentien, with a fleet of about 110 power units, specializes in temperature-controlled transportation services for customers in the grocery, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and retail sectors. 

“Both companies focus on providing essential products to Canadians through our partnerships with some of the largest retailers in the country,” Jeff Lindsay, Canada Cartage president and CEO, said in a statement. “This acquisition also significantly increases Canada Cartage’s scale and service capabilities in Quebec.” 

Canada Cartage announced the acquisition on Monday. It did not disclose the price. 

Laurentien marks Canada Cartage’s fifth acquisition in the past year. In September, the company bought cross-border dedicated carrier Rapid Delivery.

Based near Toronto, Canada Cartage is one of the largest carriers in the country with over 2,800 tractors and more than 1,000 owner-operators, according to the Today’s Trucking Top 100 list. 

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

One Comment

