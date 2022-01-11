Canada Cartage acquires Quebec trucking company Laurentien Transportation

Canada Cartage has acquired dedicated contract carrier Laurentien Transportation in a deal that expands the trucking and logistics firm’s dedicated business in Quebec.

Bois-des-Filion-based Laurentien, with a fleet of about 110 power units, specializes in temperature-controlled transportation services for customers in the grocery, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and retail sectors.

“Both companies focus on providing essential products to Canadians through our partnerships with some of the largest retailers in the country,” Jeff Lindsay, Canada Cartage president and CEO, said in a statement. “This acquisition also significantly increases Canada Cartage’s scale and service capabilities in Quebec.”

Canada Cartage announced the acquisition on Monday. It did not disclose the price.

Laurentien marks Canada Cartage’s fifth acquisition in the past year. In September, the company bought cross-border dedicated carrier Rapid Delivery.

Based near Toronto, Canada Cartage is one of the largest carriers in the country with over 2,800 tractors and more than 1,000 owner-operators, according to the Today’s Trucking Top 100 list.

