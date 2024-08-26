Canada railroads look to restart as union returns to work

It could take the two largest Canadian railroads a week or more to recover from the effects of a shutdown that briefly stalled billions in freight including transborder trade with the United States.

Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City saw most of their unionized workforce go back to work Monday, days after the Canadian Industrial Relations Board affirmed an order by Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon ending a lockout by the carriers and ordering binding arbitration to resolve the contract standoff with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

While train movements were halted for less than 24 hours, CN and CPKC had embargoed shipments for more than a week leading up to the lockout deadline. That had interrupted supply chains to a number of customers, some of whom had cut production shifts, according to published reports. Intermodal container flows into and out of ports were halted, where some terminals were already struggling to manage a surge of import traffic during the peak trans-Pacific shipping season.

Rail-served trade between Canada and the U.S. was $9.1 billion in June, approximately 14% of all trade between the two countries, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.



