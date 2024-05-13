Canada’s labor board delays start of potential CN, CPKC rail strike

The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) is reviewing whether a strike by railworkers at CN and CPKC would jeopardize Canadians’ health and safety.

The review delays a possible strike by operating crews with CN and CPKC that could have begun as early as May 22 and could halt the shipment of $1 billion worth of goods per day in Canada, according to RailState, a company that monitors freight trends across the country.

Canadian Minister of Labor Seamus O’Regan Jr. announced Thursday on social media site X that he asked CIRB to “look into maintenance of activities agreements” between the union representing the workers and the two railroads, saying “serious concerns have been raised about potential impacts to the health and safety of Canadians” if a work stoppage occurs.

The CIRB plans to review whether any critical shipments must continue in the event of a strike or lockout, according to CIRB spokesman Jean-Daniel Tardif.



