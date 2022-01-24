Canadian truckers battle back against mandates

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the Freedom Convoy protest over cross-border vaccine mandates.

“Armchair Attorney” Matthew Leffler talks about 18-year-olds trucking across state lines, verdicts against drivers, vaccine mandate lawsuits and noncompetes.

Daniel Theobald, founder and CIO at Vecna Robotics, joins the show to discuss five key themes for logistics robotics in ’22.

Craig Leinauer, inland marine claim manager at Travelers, clears up misconceptions about liability and reefer freight.

Plus, California’s governor is committed to prosecuting UP smash-and-grab cargo criminals; FMCSA plans to cut carrier highway safety fees by 27%; a logistics analyst makes the cubicle a mountain retreat; DHL saves lions; and more.

