  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Canadian truckers battle back against mandates

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, January 24, 2022
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the Freedom Convoy protest over cross-border vaccine mandates. 

“Armchair Attorney” Matthew Leffler talks about 18-year-olds trucking across state lines, verdicts against drivers, vaccine mandate lawsuits and noncompetes.  

Daniel Theobald, founder and CIO at Vecna Robotics, joins the show to discuss five key themes for logistics robotics in ’22. 

Craig Leinauer, inland marine claim manager at Travelers, clears up misconceptions about liability and reefer freight. 

Plus, California’s governor is committed to prosecuting UP smash-and-grab cargo criminals; FMCSA plans to cut carrier highway safety fees by 27%; a logistics analyst makes the cubicle a mountain retreat; DHL saves lions; and more. 

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, January 24, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.
