Career Tracks: After more than a decade, 3Gtms gets new CEO

Paul Brady has been tapped to succeed 3Gtms founder Mitch Weseley as chief executive officer.

Weseley, who has served as CEO for more than a decade, is transitioning to the company’s board of directors.

AfA elects Dennis Mitchell to its board.

Brady brings more than 25 years of operating experience as a chief executive officer and senior executive leading a wide range of technology organizations. He served as CEO for Unitrends and, before that, ObserveIT. Brady also has led the executive teams for Mazu Networks, Guardent, Cohesive Technology Solutions and Business Technologies.

Brady called 3Gtms “an established leader in the transportation management and shipping execution space, perfectly positioned for even more growth and customer success in the years to come.”

Airforwarders Association

Lynden International Senior Vice President Dennis Mitchell has been elected to the board of the Airforwarders Association.

AfA Executive Director Brandon Fried said Mitchell’s “skills and expertise in the transportation industry will help guide the AfA in its ambitious agenda toward continued success.”

Mitchell will be sworn in Jan. 5 to serve a three-year term as one of eight AfA board members.

Marta Ramirez will lead HR for PayCargo.

Mitchell owned his own customs brokerage firm from 1986 to 1994 prior to joining Lynden in Anchorage. The Lynden family of companies provides transportation and logistics solutions predominantly in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii.

PayCargo

Online freight payment platform PayCargo has appointed Marta E. Ramirez and Ken Nieze as vice presidents on its senior management team.

Ramirez will serve as the global VP of human resources and will be based at PayCargo’s Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters. Nieze was appointed VP of sales for the West Coast and will be based in Seattle.

Ramirez brings over 25 years of experience in the transport and logistics industry, including roles at American Airlines, DHL, International Air Transport Association, Geodis and, most recently, DB Schenker, serving as the chief HR officer for the Americas.

Ken Nieze will lead West Coast sales.

Nieze has more than three decades of experience in supply chain and technology. He has held senior roles at Fritz Cos., Air Express International, DHL (Danzas AEI), Celarix, Kuehne+Nagel and, most recently, Agility, serving as vice president of the corporate strategic accounts program.

PayCargo CEO Eduardo Del Riego said COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated the adoption of electronic payments in the cargo market.

“PayCargo’s innovative, cloud-based solution enables faster cargo release, elimination of inefficient manual processes and fees, improved transparency, cash flow management, as well as streamlined invoicing and account reconciliation,” Del Riego said.

Interstate Cold Storage

Charles Betts joins Interstate Cold Storage.

Interstate Cold Storage, a family-owned public refrigerated warehouse company headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has appointed Charles Betts as national sales manager.

Betts will be responsible for all five cold storage facilities in Indiana and Ohio. The five facilities combined have nearly 22 million square feet of refrigerated space.

Betts has more than 25 years of experience in warehousing and food service management with such companies as Preferred Freezer Services, Verde Farms, Cheney Brothers and US Foods.