Cargado expands freight marketplace into Canada, launches market rates tool

Cross-border freight platform Cargado is expanding its services into Canada, significantly growing market coverage following the success of its Mexico-U.S. offering.

Cargado was founded by CEO Matt Silver and Chief Technology Officer Rylan Hawkins on Oct. 4, 2023, as a first-of-its-kind, invite-only load board for freight moving into and out of Mexico.

Brokers and carriers can now source and book cross-border capacity between Canada, Mexico and the U.S., all through a single platform, Silver said.

“We’ve seen a lot of really phenomenal growth in a lot of these brokers that have been building their Mexico business through our product,” he told FreightWaves in an interview. “Now we’re excited to partner with all of them as we expand to Canada. Anybody can post any cross-border shipment within North America on Cargado. It could be Mexico to the U.S., Mexico to Canada, Canada to the U.S. or Mexico.



