Exclusive: Cargado launches first-ever load board for Mexico freight 

As trade flows between Mexico and the U.S. continue to surge, Cargado CEO and co-founder Matt Silver unveiled Monday a first-of-its-kind invite-only load board for freight moving into and out of Mexico.

Customers are able to use Cargado to book freight faster and more transparently, as the entire negotiation takes place on the platform, Silver said.

“We’re excited to finally be able to share the fact that we’ve been building an invite only cross-border load board,” Silver told FreightWaves in an interview. “Our goal with what we’ve been creating is to build something that allows people to collaborate and communicate and do business together. We hope that people can kind of reframe how they think about the load board concept with what we’re introducing to the market with Cargado. It is purely for cross-border freight.”

Cargado’s platform already has more than 50 logistics customers (brokers, 3PLs and freight forwarders) posting their cross-border freight to get bids from more than 300 cross-border trucking companies.



