US-Mexico trade hits record $415B through first half of year

Mexico’s trade with the United States’ totaled $415.4 billion from January through June, the highest total ever recorded for the time period, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

Canada’s trade with the U.S. the first six months of the year totaled $382.6 billion, while U.S. trade with China totaled $269.2 billion.

For the month of June, Mexico’s trade with the U.S. totaled $69.93 billion, a 2.1% increase from the same month in 2023. It was the sixth consecutive month and 16th of the past 17 months Mexico has been No. 1 in trade with the U.S.

Canada ranked No. 2 for trade with the U.S. in June at $64.3 billion, and China ranked third at $45.4 billion.



