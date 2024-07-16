Autos from Mexico to US helped cross-border trade surge to $73B in May

Boosted by shipments of cars, computers, auto parts and commercial vehicles to the United States, Mexico was the top U.S. trade partner in May, at $73 billion, according to data from the Census Bureau.

It was the fifth consecutive month and 15th of the past 16 months Mexico has been No. 1 in trade with the U.S. The $73 billion trade total in May was a 6.3% increase from the same period in 2023.

Canada ranked No. 2 for trade with the U.S. in May at $66 billion, and China ranked third at $46.1 billion.

Mexico’s exports to the U.S. totaled $44 billion in May, a 6.6% year-over-year increase, while imports from the U.S. to Mexico increased 6% to $29 billion.



