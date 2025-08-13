Cargo crime continues to disrupt US, Mexican freight sectors

Cargo thefts saw a sharp rise across the U.S. during the second quarter — while Mexico’s freight industry reported 82% of thefts from carriers involved some type of violence in the same period.

In both countries, thieves targeted everything from electronic goods, food and beverage products, to construction materials, according to supply chain visibility firm Overhaul’s Q2-2025 cargo theft reports.

“Strategic theft and large-scale pilferage — those are the two biggest things driving increases in volume and sophistication in cargo theft in the U.S. right now,” Danny Ramon, Overhaul’s head of intelligence, said during a webinar on Thursday.

Cargo thefts in the U.S. increased 33% year-over-year in the second quarter to 525 incidents, with criminals targeting California (38% of all cases during the quarter), Texas (21%), Tennessee (15%), Pennsylvania (10%) and Illinois (7%).