Cargojet to sell off new B757 freighters, pause 767 conversions

Canadian carrier eager to reduce capex with freight market stuck in trough

Eric Kulisch
·
Cargojet has listed for sale four Boeing 757s (pictured) that it recently spent millions of dollars to convert into freighters. (Photo: Colin Cooke/Flickr CC BY 2.0)

Cargojet, which operates a nationwide air cargo network in Canada for e-commerce express companies plus international services, is moving more aggressively to cap fleet growth and preserve strong cash flows in response to the continued slowdown in shipping demand.

The airfreight specialist has a surplus of Boeing 757 converted freighters and recently listed four of them for sale, Chief Financial Officer Scott Calver said Tuesday during a conference call with analysts about third-quarter results. The planes were recently converted and had their engines overhauled. It costs about $5.2 million to remodel a 757 for cargo, not including millions more for acquisition, according to industry experts.

Until a sale is consummated, the planes are available for lease to other airlines and still will be used for charter work, Calver added.

The move follows an earlier decision not to proceed with converting four 777-300 passenger jets. One of the planes was sold during the summer at a $1.6 million (CA$2.3 million) loss, and two were sold in the third quarter. They were severely damaged in a hailstorm, which delayed their sale. Cargojet (TSX: CJT) received $8.8 million from its insurance claim, but the amount didn’t fully cover repairs. The fourth 777-300 was never purchased.

Management also said plans to convert two Boeing 767 passenger jets it owns are on hold.

Cargojet has 39 aircraft in its fleet, up from 34 at the end of 2022. More than half of them are Boeing 767 medium freighters. It expects to have 41 aircraft by the end of the year after two 757s it purchased complete conversion to cargo configuration, and 46 by the end of 2025, according to company figures. The Canadian carrier is moving forward with the passenger-to-freighter conversion of four Boeing 777-200s under a contract with aerospace startup Mammoth Freighters. Cargojet will operate the planes for DHL Express, one of its major customers and a minority owner.


But if the 757s are sold off, the number of aircraft will stay nearly the same. Executives said they hope to get about $87 million for the midrange freighters or will use the parts on other aircraft in the fleet if a buyer isn’t found.

Air Transport Services Group, a U.S. aviation firm that provides aircraft leasing and cargo services, is also cutting back on capital expenditures for fleet growth because of down market conditions. Executives this week said they have put on hold plans to convert seven used Boeing 767-300 passenger jets that were recently purchased.

Cargojet reported revenue in the third quarter declined 8% to $155 million, partially due to lower fuel surcharges, and adjusted earnings before accounting measures fell 17% to $50.6 million year over year, in line with analysts’ estimates.

The airline flew 8.8% fewer hours during the period versus last year.

Domestic revenues were marginally lower at $64.4 million due to a decrease in e-commerce and B2B volumes, partially offset by inflation adjustments in long-term contracts. CEO Ajay Virmani said consumer spending on household essentials is offsetting declines in discretionary items purchased through online channels.

Revenue from long-term transportation services agreements and one-time charters was $45.4 million, 9% below the 2022 level, as the company realigned international routes to match lower demand. Nonscheduled charter work has picked up, and the carrier is taking advantage of extra aircraft and crews to meet that demand.   

Chief Strategy Officer JamesPorteous said a 9% reduction in revenue from long-term transportation contracts and one-time charters reflected a realigned international route structure with shorter stage lengths to match lower demand. In 2022, when shipping demand out of China was still strong, Cargojet operated two dedicated aircraft for DHL from Shanghai to the DHL hub in Cincinnati via Vancouver, British Columbia. Those aircraft were shifted to routes in North and South America when volumes declined late last year.

Optimizing routes is the primary way a cargo airline can reduce waste, but Cargojet has also combated revenue losses with what Virmani called a “new culture of frugality.” That has led to reductions in overtime, training and temporary employees.

Cargojet is also selling two Beechcraft that were purchased for crew transportation.

Management said it projects peak season to be flat year over year, which likely means sequential growth in the fourth quarter of 10% to 15%.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. In December 2022, he was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at [email protected]