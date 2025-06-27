CarriersEdge launches new assessment to address English proficiency requirements

Online driver training provider CarriersEdge recently announced the release of an English Language Proficiency Assessment designed to help carriers prepare for enforcement of U.S. regulations under 49 CFR §391.11(b)(2). The assessment, released Thursday, is in response to recent regulatory changes that allow drivers to be placed out of service if they fail a roadside English proficiency interview.
The new assessment tool serves as a diagnostic resource for carriers concerned about compliance with the language proficiency requirements. “Many of our customers have contacted us to say they are very worried about the new enforcement rules and the ambiguity regarding how they will be applied,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “The easy-to-administer assessment is a diagnostic tool carriers can use to understand what sort of risk they are facing with their drivers.”
The tool is available to all CarriersEdge customers. The assessment uses visual cues and audio questions to evaluate a driver’s ability to comprehend and respond to typical roadside inspection scenarios. Test components include identifying road sign meanings and responding to common inspection questions.
CarriersEdge cautions that passing their assessment does not guarantee a driver will pass an actual roadside inspection. The company recommends carriers evaluate their specific risks and develop plans, given the remaining uncertainties about enforcement implementation. To address these concerns, CarriersEdge executives recently conducted a webinar titled “Inside The US Language Proficiency Requirements” to discuss the rule and planning strategies.
Current CarriersEdge customers can access the test by logging into their system and searching for the English Proficiency Test. Non-customers interested in the assessment can sign up for a free trial on the CarriersEdge website.
Fleetworthy launches industry-first expedited inspection in Nevada
Fleetworthy on Tuesday officially launched its Expedited Inspection feature, only available through Drivewyze by Fleetworthy, starting with deployment in Nevada. The announcement follows successful pilot programs and is initially available to fleets using Geotab or Platform Science electronic logging devices (ELDs).
The industry-first solution, according to Fleetworthy, securely and automatically transfers fleet and vehicle registration data to pre-fill inspection forms while streamlining the delivery of a driver’s Electronic Record of Duty Status directly to enforcement personnel. Through the reduction of manual data entry requirements, the technology speeds up roadside inspection. Faster inspections means decreased time at inspection sites, and helps reduce the risk of violations, particularly those related to Hours of Service data.
“We’re thrilled to announce this industry-first capability, starting with Nevada,” said Shay Demmons, Chief Product Officer at Fleetworthy in the release. “Our PreClear weigh station bypass customers can activate Expedited Inspection through their ELD, and once done, they’re set with Nevada and any new states as they come on board.”
Nevada Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tappan Cornmesser added, “Nevada is proud to lead the way with technology that benefits the entire industry by helping keep freight moving safely and efficiently. By partnering with Drivewyze by Fleetworthy on Expedited Inspection, we’re empowering our officers with tools that reduce manual tasks and accelerate inspections.”
The technology works by integrating with Drivewyze PreClear, which provides weigh station bypasses based on safety scores across North America. Even when drivers are randomly pulled in for inspection, Expedited Inspection is expected to deliver significant time and cost savings by automating traditionally manual elements of the inspection process.
Fleetworthy plans to expand the technology to additional states soon, marking what Demmons calls “a significant step forward for Fleetworthy and the broader transportation industry” by removing manual HOS data handoffs and automating inspection workflows.