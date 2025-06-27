CarriersEdge launches new assessment to address English proficiency requirements

Online driver training provider CarriersEdge recently announced the release of an English Language Proficiency Assessment designed to help carriers prepare for enforcement of U.S. regulations under 49 CFR §391.11(b)(2). The assessment, released Thursday, is in response to recent regulatory changes that allow drivers to be placed out of service if they fail a roadside English proficiency interview.

The new assessment tool serves as a diagnostic resource for carriers concerned about compliance with the language proficiency requirements. “Many of our customers have contacted us to say they are very worried about the new enforcement rules and the ambiguity regarding how they will be applied,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “The easy-to-administer assessment is a diagnostic tool carriers can use to understand what sort of risk they are facing with their drivers.”

The tool is available to all CarriersEdge customers. The assessment uses visual cues and audio questions to evaluate a driver’s ability to comprehend and respond to typical roadside inspection scenarios. Test components include identifying road sign meanings and responding to common inspection questions.

CarriersEdge cautions that passing their assessment does not guarantee a driver will pass an actual roadside inspection. The company recommends carriers evaluate their specific risks and develop plans, given the remaining uncertainties about enforcement implementation. To address these concerns, CarriersEdge executives recently conducted a webinar titled “Inside The US Language Proficiency Requirements” to discuss the rule and planning strategies.