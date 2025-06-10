CarrierSource launches Shipper Intent Data to revolutionize freight sales

CarrierSource, the leading platform for transparent carrier and brokerage reviews in the logistics industry, has announced the release of its groundbreaking new feature, Shipper Intent Data. Co-founded by Rob Light and Clara Flaherty in 2020, CarrierSource has established itself as a powerful resource to help shippers find the right trucking capacity where and when they need it.

Shipper Intent represents a significant advancement in freight sales intelligence, offering carriers and brokers unprecedented visibility into shipper behavior. For the first time, logistics providers can see exactly when and how shippers are searching for capacity, browsing competitor profiles or engaging with their CarrierSource listings. These real-time buyer signals are delivered through API integrations with customer relationship management software, allowing sales teams to stay informed about their customers’ and prospects’ search activities.

“Thousands of shippers use CarrierSource every day to find new freight partners,” said Rob Light, CEO of CarrierSource, in a statement. “With Shipper Intent Data, brokers and carriers can see that interest as it happens, and turn that demand into revenue before their competitors even know it exists.”

Since its founding in 2020, CarrierSource has grown into the logistics industry’s equivalent of a “Yelp for truckers,” with over 75,000 reviews across more than 40,000 unique carriers. The platform has optimized its search visibility, ranking at the top of results for location-specific logistics keywords, which has helped it attract approximately 400,000 monthly visitors.



