CarrierSource launches Shipper Intent Data to revolutionize freight sales

CarrierSource, the leading platform for transparent carrier and brokerage reviews in the logistics industry, has announced the release of its groundbreaking new feature, Shipper Intent Data. Co-founded by Rob Light and Clara Flaherty in 2020, CarrierSource has established itself as a powerful resource to help shippers find the right trucking capacity where and when they need it.
Shipper Intent represents a significant advancement in freight sales intelligence, offering carriers and brokers unprecedented visibility into shipper behavior. For the first time, logistics providers can see exactly when and how shippers are searching for capacity, browsing competitor profiles or engaging with their CarrierSource listings. These real-time buyer signals are delivered through API integrations with customer relationship management software, allowing sales teams to stay informed about their customers’ and prospects’ search activities.
“Thousands of shippers use CarrierSource every day to find new freight partners,” said Rob Light, CEO of CarrierSource, in a statement. “With Shipper Intent Data, brokers and carriers can see that interest as it happens, and turn that demand into revenue before their competitors even know it exists.”
Since its founding in 2020, CarrierSource has grown into the logistics industry’s equivalent of a “Yelp for truckers,” with over 75,000 reviews across more than 40,000 unique carriers. The platform has optimized its search visibility, ranking at the top of results for location-specific logistics keywords, which has helped it attract approximately 400,000 monthly visitors.
This extensive reach includes 98% of Retail Industry Leaders Association members — companies like Ikea, Costco and Best Buy — and 86% of Food Shippers of America members, including organizations such as Darigold, Dollar General and Nestle. By April 2025, CarrierSource reported that 13,000 shippers visited the platform in a single month.
To accelerate the adoption of Shipper Intent Data, CarrierSource has brought on industry veteran Kevin Hill, founder of CarrierLists and Brush Pass Research, to lead sales efforts. Hill brings over a decade of experience and a deep understanding of data-driven selling in the freight industry.
“When I saw the Shipper Intent Data CarrierSource created, I was stunned,” Hill stated. “It’s the real-time intent intel freight brokers and carriers have always needed to drive smarter, more relevant conversations with shippers. Seeing where and how shippers are actively searching for capacity gives you unmatched intel into their needs.”
The feature offers significant advantages for both prospecting and account management. Early adopters have reported remarkable efficiency gains, with one customer narrowing its outreach to just 29 shippers based on intent signals and converting eight into strong sales opportunities. The tool also helps carriers and brokers protect their existing business by alerting them when current customers are researching alternative providers.
“Shipper Intent Data is great for prospecting, but even better for protecting your book of business and growing the accounts you already have,” Light said. “You want to reduce churn and grow wallet share with your current book of business.”
Following the launch of Shipper Intent Data, CarrierSource has introduced a series of weekly shipper activity reports that provide valuable insights into demand trends across the platform. The latest report, which covers the week of June 2-8, highlights several notable shifts in search activities. Shipper searches for truck capacity fell by 6.6% week over week, reflecting a slight recovery after a more significant drop in late May. There was a decline in search activity across major trailer types, with dry vans down 1.5%, reefers down 9.4% and open deck trailers down 6.4%.
Conversely, searches for power-only capacity saw a 7.2% week-over-week increase, with a notable 27% rise over the past four weeks. This trend is further supported by a significant 47.6% surge in searches for carriers with drop trailer capabilities, which aligns with the heightened power-only demand. Meanwhile, drayage carrier searches climbed 16.7%, continuing the upward trend in specialized capacity demand.
Regionally, the top five freight markets for shipper search activity were Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Charlotte, North Carolina. Moreover, port markets continued to gain momentum, with increased search activities in Houston, Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey and Savannah, Georgia. These insights serve as actionable intelligence for carriers and brokers, enabling them to align capacity with emerging shipper demands. The report also indicates that rising international container volumes at U.S. ports are likely to drive a short-term increase in shipper demand for truckload capacity.
The strategic advantage offered by Shipper Intent Data lies in its ability to transform passive interest into closed business. By revealing which shippers are actively evaluating logistics providers, the platform empowers sales teams to prioritize outreach, personalize pitches and engage with prospects precisely when they need services.