Cartel boss killing jolts US-Mexico freight corridors

The confirmed killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes — better known as “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) — triggered widespread cartel retaliation across Mexico on Sunday, disrupting key highways, rattling port operations and raising concerns about near-term impacts to cross-border freight flows with the U.S.

Mexican authorities confirmed Oseguera was killed during a federal military operation in Jalisco. Within hours, road blockades, vehicle burnings and armed clashes were reported across multiple states, including Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima and Guanajuato.

Guadalajara’s airport saw panic among travelers, and flights at Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo were canceled amid security concerns.

Reports described “narco-blockades” using burning vehicles to shut down critical roadways.